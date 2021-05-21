newsbreak-logo
Atlanta Mayor Lance Bottoms on democracy and why she’s not running again

By Tammy Joyner
saportareport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Thursday the steady vitriol on social media didn’t influence her decision not to run for re-election. “It really did not. I, thankfully, have a lot of discipline as it relates to social media,” the mayor said during a conversation she had with former Secretary of State Condolezza Rice. “Even when I am scrolling around just to see what people in the city are talking about, I can turn it off when it gets to be too toxic.”

