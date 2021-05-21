Atlanta Mayor Lance Bottoms on democracy and why she’s not running again

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a critic of former President Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he won't seek reelection in 2022 and will instead work on a "GOP 2.0." "Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for a second term as Lieutenant Governor. It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform," Duncan wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less...Our office will continue to go to work each and every day looking for ways to positively affect the lives of all 11 million Georgians."