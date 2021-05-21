newsbreak-logo
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

As reported earlier this week, this week's episode of WWE NXt on the USA Network had 700,000 viewers, although at the time it was unknown what the show's rating was. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the show had a 0.15 rating in 18-49 (199,000 viewers) and a 0.07 in 18-34. This was the lowest 18-49 rating the show has had going unopposed, down 7% from last week. It was also down 6.1% in 18-34. However, viewers were up 0.4% from last week. The show had 623,000 live viewers and 77,000 from DVR. Average viewing time was 53% and the total individual viewer count was 1,321,000.

