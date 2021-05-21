More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says
More than 70 rank-and-file United States Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, their police union says. “What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now,” said USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou in a statement. “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”localnews8.com