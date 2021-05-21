Biogen hires Ginkgo for gene therapy manufacturing, to the tune of $120M

newsbreak-logo
Newly public Ginkgo Bioworks has struck a deal with Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) to manufacture viral vectors for gene therapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will pay Ginkgo $5 million up front, with the potential for up to $115 million in milestone payments. Boston-based Ginkgo (NYSE: DNA) — which went public just last week through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company — will be responsible for creating a new method of manufacturing recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors, harmless viruses that are used to deliver payloads in gene therapies.

