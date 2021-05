For months now, cinemas have been closed through additional waves of the Coronavirus pandemic. But with vaccines rolling out, the number of cases falling, and summer kicking in, the movies are about to make a major comeback – bringing blockbusters galore to the big screen where they belong. The new issue of Empire isn’t just a celebration of cinemas and the movies they’ll be screening in the near future, but also of the work that’s gone on behind the scenes to keep films shooting safely through unprecedented times. And who better to speak to that than Tom Cruise, our exclusive cover star who's on a mission to save movies.