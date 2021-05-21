Metro East man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East family is searching for answers following the death of their 85-year-old father. Pamela Connors said she got a call in the middle of the night on May 3 from her dad, Jesse Johnson Jr., saying he had been shot in the chest by a stray bullet while watching TV. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he’s spent the last two weeks in critical condition. Connors said he had several surgeries but eventually passed away on Friday.