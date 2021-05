In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer dive head first into everything PGA Championship. Steve first goes over all there is to know about the Ocean Course at Kiawah. He also breaks down of what the 7,876 scorecard yardage really means for the tournament. They also discuss paspalum grass and other golf courses seen on the PGA Tour and European Tour that feature it.