Violent Crimes

Lady Gaga tells of ‘psychotic break’ after being raped and left pregnant at 19

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5kf3_0a73mpv200

Lady Gaga has spoken out about the trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager.

She revealed she suffered a ‘total psychotic break’ years after being left pregnant by her alleged rapist - a producer she refuses to name.

The Grammy award-winning singer recounted her nightmare ordeal in an emotional appearance on the premiere episode of the mental health documentary series ‘The Me You Can’t See’, created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

Gaga cried as she described the moment the man demanded she take her clothes off before threatening to burn her music.

“And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and then I just froze and I just ... I don’t even remember,” she said.

