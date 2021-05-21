newsbreak-logo
Boston Business Journal

Unicorn AI startup to offer health incubator this summer

By Miranda Perez
Boston Business Journal
 3 days ago
AI unicorn DataRobot is getting involved in the healthcare market as it eyes an IPO. Its newly developed health incubator invites entrepreneurs, companies, institutions, colleges and universities and nonprofits to develop solutions for the healthcare market. DataRobot, which is based in Boston, has 220 employees. “Over the past year, we've...

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
