Preview of summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. Because of a more southeasterly flow, temperatures are not expected to be quite as warm. Clear skies and light wind will provide outstanding conditions tonight. Meanwhile, heat and eventually higher humidity will gradually increase this weekend. We will be tracking a cold front that will deliver our first chance for rain and scattered storms in over a week on Monday. Stay cool, make sure the kids are comfortable, check in on the elderly, and make sure the pets have fresh water and shade. Have a great and safe weekend !