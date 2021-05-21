newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Preview of summer

By David Rogers
NBC 29 News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. Because of a more southeasterly flow, temperatures are not expected to be quite as warm. Clear skies and light wind will provide outstanding conditions tonight. Meanwhile, heat and eventually higher humidity will gradually increase this weekend. We will be tracking a cold front that will deliver our first chance for rain and scattered storms in over a week on Monday. Stay cool, make sure the kids are comfortable, check in on the elderly, and make sure the pets have fresh water and shade. Have a great and safe weekend !

www.nbc29.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Sunny Skies#Clear Skies#Today#Cold Front#Wvir#Showers Storms#Mid 60s Sunday#Sunshine#Rain#Temperatures#Upper 50s Saturday#Cool#Today#Light Wind#Upper 89s#Kids#Southeasterly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Early sun and fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect sun and fog for the morning commute. A warm front to our west will begin to spread cloudiness to the area later this morning. Showers associated with the front should hold off until this evening. We’ll see a gradual warming trend this week. Humidity will be at spring levels, but temperatures are expected to warm into 80s, and 90s, making it feel more like summer. Have a great and safe day !
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Clouds moving in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some mid morning and afternoon sunshine, look for clouds to increase. We are tracking a warm front to our west. While there is not widespread rain, a few showers will be possible this evening. Any communities that get showers, can expect more fog tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 80s by mid week, and 90s this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Few Passing Showers, Hotter Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a warm front. It will stall just to our southwest on today. It will provide some rain showers and more clouds than sun. Temperatures will be lower than what we had Saturday. Not much rain expected Sunday night. Limited rain chances Monday...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Dry Saturday, Some Rain Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After another chilly May early morning, expect a milder and more seasonable mid-May afternoon. Sunshine will give way to some clouds. Most, if not all of the region will remain on the dry side. Partly cloudy and not as chilly overnight into Sunday morning. Tracking the...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Scattered Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly cloudy and not as chilly overnight into Sunday morning. Tracking the progress of a warm front. It will stall just to our southwest on Sunday. It will provide some rain later Sunday morning into early afternoon. Temperatures a little lower than what we had Saturday.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Passing Shower into Monday Night. Summer-Like Late Week!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Below average temperatures for one more day. Not much rain expected at all overnight into Monday morning. Some breaks in the clouds with some patchy fog by dawn. A warm front to our southwest will keep the region mainly cloudy. A better chance for some sprinkles...