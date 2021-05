I’m going to keep on wearing a face covering when I exercise long after the pandemic is over. This is not for the purposes of shielding myself from people breathing out coronavirus particles or any other infectious agent for that matter. It’s instead as a form of protection from the toxic sludge that comes out of some of their mouths.Let me explain: I exercise using a wheelchair. I have added a third wheel to the front which turns it into an all-terrain vehicle and jacks up the speed. It also makes it longer, shifting the centre of gravity to...