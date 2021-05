It’s such an exciting time in the world with novel technology being harnessed to mobilize our immune systems with minimal risk. Millions of people have been vaccinated, including many athletes we coach. Based on the clinical trials and lack of universal guidelines for every athlete, we advise athletes we coach to err on the side of caution with training—resting the day after each vaccine dose, even if they feel fine, before easing back into training (full guidelines at the bottom of the article). Most importantly, listen to any directions from your doctor or personal coach.