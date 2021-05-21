Fernando Gaviria sprinted without a saddle in finale of Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 13

Giro d’Italia stage 10: Today was a sprinter’s day, but as usual in the Giro d’Italia it wasn’t as simple as that. First there were some climbs to get over then there was the chaotic sprint with the regulation twists and turns (and crash) before the finish line. After a perfect lead-out from his BORA-hansgrohe team, Peter Sagan took the win ahead of Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates. Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers) held the overall lead going into the first rest day.