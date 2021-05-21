newsbreak-logo
Fernando Gaviria sprinted without a saddle in finale of Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 13

cyclingweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernando Gaviria sprinted to the line on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia 2021 without a saddle and still managed to achieve fifth on the day behind stage winner Giacomo Nizzolo. Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) came from a long way back to rejoin and sprint straight past his lead-out men in the final 250 metres, but without a saddle. Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) jumped onto the Colombian's wheel to bridge to Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) who had attacked solo before taking the win.

