The Rock To Play Krypto The Superdog

John Cena is showing off some bloody Peacemaker art on his Instagram account. The Suicide Squad is obviously excited about the movie and the upcoming HBO Max series. Fans are energized as well, as you can see from the response to the post. James Gunn has won over the DC Comics fanbase with the early looks at the Suicide Squad sequel. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Cena, and more are all on board as the release date inches closer and closer. Funny enough, DC told the director that none of the characters were off-limits. However, it would be hard to imagine Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn not sticking around for future projects. You could add Cena’s Peacemaker to that list as well with the HBO Max project looming in the background. Whatever the case, it’s going to be fun to see these villains struggling against Starro.