A warm front will bring in our next round of showers and storms later Monday afternoon, and especially the evening. A few storms have the potential on being strong, maybe even severe, after 1 PM today. The better chance for the strong storms will be west and north of the area, locally, those along and north of I-90 will have the better chance at the strong storms. A few could have large hail and damaging wind, along with plenty of lightning and pockets of heavy rain. The storms will linger into the early hours on Tuesday, with upwards of a half of an inch or more by Tuesday afternoon.