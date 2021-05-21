newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Wilco Plot Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival Return for 2022

By Jon Blistein
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilco’s Sky Blue Sky destination festival will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, January 17th through 21st, 2022. Wilco will play three shows during the festival, while frontman Jeff Tweedy also has a solo set on the books, and the band’s guitarist Nels Cline will perform with his frequent collaborator Julian Lage. The Sky Blue Sky lineup also boasts Spoon, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Tank and the Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, the Autumn Defense, Neal Francis, and a DJ set by Spoon’s Britt Daniel.

www.wiltonbulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
Stephen Malkmus
Person
Jeff Tweedy
Person
Julian Lage
Person
Britt Daniel
Person
Nels Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Blue Sky#Dj#Hunger#Hotel Rooms#Thundercat#Tank#Positive Legacy#Autumn#Mountain Man#Community Gardens#All Inclusive Packages#Sale#Puerto Aventuras#Package Prices#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilco, Lord Huron Lead 2021 Moon River Music Festival Lineup

The Moon River Music Festival will return to Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two days of music this fall. Leading the lineup for the September 11th to 12th event are artists including Wilco, Lord Huron, and Old Crow Medicine Show. Organized by Drew Holcomb (who will also perform with...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Wilco Tap Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Thundercat, and More for Sky Blue Sky 2022

Wilco have announced the second edition of Sky Blue Sky. The destination concert event takes place from January 17-22, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The lineup features Wilco (who’ll play three shows), Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Nubya Garcia, Mountain Man, and more. There’ll also be a solo set from Jeff Tweedy and a DJ set from Britt Daniel. Find the Sky Blue Sky poster below.
MusicNYS Music

Lollapalooza and Pitchfork serve up mammoth Festival Lineups

The Windy City will see the return of Pitchfork Music Festival and Lollapalooza for engagements this summer. Grant Park will host Lollapalooza July 29-August 1, while Pitchfork Music Festival will return to the friendly confines of Union Park over September 10-12. Lollapalooza celebrates its 30th year as a world-class festival...
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Will Return To Kettlehouse

I got to see Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats for the first time in the summer of 2019, when they headlined the Under The Big Sky Music Festival in Whitefish. I'd been a fan for a while, but this was my first time seeing them live... and man, they crushed it. Such a fun, energetic performance that had the whole crowd engaged. So you can bet that energy will be on display when Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats make their return to the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula on Saturday, August 14th.
Entertainmenthyattsvillewire.com

Blue Sky Puppet Theatre

Route 1 corridor already has Little Free libraries and Little Free food pantries. Now it has a Little Free Art Gallery as well. Continue reading →
Musiclocalspins.com

Bob Dylan at 80: The Essential Top 10 Playlist by Nicholas James Thomasma

With the American music icon hitting a major milestone today, Local Spins asked West Michigan singer-songwriter and Dylan devotee Nicholas James Thomasma to offer up a playlist for the ages. SCROLL DOWN TO LISTEN TO THE FULL PLAYLIST ON SPOTIFY. When photographer and Holland native Douglas R. Gilbert landed the...
Musicourherald.com

Sky Blue Boys Concert Postponed

UPDATE: Due to forecasted rain storms, the kick-off concert for Chandler's Live & Out series with the Sky Blue Boys has been postponed to Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The Chandler Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that it will once again hold outdoor concerts at Farr’s Hill this summer. The first concert to kick off the […]
Lifestyleundrap.com

AKAI SOLO, Navy Blue - True Sky

True Sky is essentially an evaluation of what pursuing anything/freedom entails. The costs of the undertaking and the consequences it has on one’s world. The truth of the matter is nothing is as it seems but that hardly matters when any sliver of liberation is at stake. If it costs one their connections, previous perceptions of the lay of the planet and its plan. Is that worth it? When confronted with that potential what is the response? Is one’s yearning true? Is one’s suffering genuine? Or a farce? Is the freedom a ruse? If so is pursuing it pointless? Nothing can escape this evaluation. A sort of existential check-in that in my opinion everyone stumbles into whether consciously or unconsciously.
MusicThe FADER

Listen to AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue’s album True Sky

AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue are two N.Y.C.-based artists who have teamed up for a new album called True Sky. If you followed east-coast underground rap last year, you know how exciting this is: Blue's albums Àdá Irin and Song Of Sage: Post Panic! and Solo's Eleventh Wind were all thoroughly enjoyable solo projects. Today, they've teamed up for an album called True Sky. SOLO handles most of the rapping while Blue produced the entire project. The album's 14 tracks include "Incursio Fur," a lo-fi groove that served as the project's lead single. Stream all of True Sky below.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Nathaniel Rateliff Previews ‘Red Rocks 2020’ Live Album With “Mavis” [Watch]

Last fall, as the pandemic ground live concerts to a halt, Red Rocks Amphitheatre finished out its concert season the best it could. Numerous artists performed extremely reduced capacity shows—with crowds of 175 people allowed into the nearly 10,000 seat amphitheater—in one of the industry’s first baby steps back toward normalcy.
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Club Passim’s campfire. kicks off the summer with streaming festival

(Cambridge, MA) Club Passim’s annual campfire. Festival returns once again with more than 80 artists performing 24 hours of live music. Now in it’s 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston’s folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Lisa Bastoni, Lloyd Thayer, and Alisa Amador and rising stars like Liv Greene and Grace Givertz. There will also be a special in-the-round curated by QueerFolk Fest to end Saturday night. Running from 5PM – 11PM every night of Memorial Day Weekend May 28 – 31, the entire festival will be streamed online at Passim’s Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire. The schedule is online now at passim.org.
Agriculturedishingpc.com

The Lodge at Blue Sky to Host Plant Power Dinner at Gracie’s Farm

On Saturday, May 29, The Lodge At Blue Sky, joined by Chef Gabe Kennedy, will host a five-course nature-driven dinner experience at the Broadfork Barn on Gracie’s Farm. Chef Gabe Kennedy, co-founder of Plant People, Executive Chef Galen Zamarra, and Gracie’s Farm head ‘farmher’, Lynsey Gammon, will explore the power of plants, and the importance of agriculture, in the beautiful rustic setting at Gracie’s Farm. Reserve a seat at the ‘Food as Function’ themed experiential dinner for $185+ per person.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Big Sky Fringe Festival embraces diversity in performing art

Artists from Montana and beyond will share their vision with Missoulians through a smorgasbord of dance, theater, music, monologues and more this weekend at the first-ever Big Sky Fringe Festival. “Fringe is an uncurated type of performing arts festival,” said Victoria Watson Winkler, the event’s director, adding that each performer...
Musicwpr.org

Mdou Moctar: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Get ready for some fiery desert guitar-shredding,...
MusicThe Gauntlet

Amon Amarth - Crack the Sky

Music video by Amon Amarth performing Crack the Sky. (C) 2019 Metal Blade Records, Inc. Issued under exclusive license to Sony Music Entertainment Germany GmbH.
Eastlake, OHNews-Herald.com

Eastlake: Yoga, healing present at Blue Sky Yoga

At Blue Sky Yoga and Healing Arts, Mary Sax and Paula Gardner strive to create a nonjudgmental environment for people, no matter their age or where they are in their yoga practice. "Yoga is for everybody at every age," said Sax, the owner of the small, boutique yoga studio, located...
Musickmuw.org

Dylan Turns 80 And Anderson Gets An A

We mark Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with renditions of his songs from Robyn Hitchcock, Built To Spill, Mavis Staples, R.L. Burnside and many others. We celebrate Africa Day with music from Extra Golden, Angelique Kidjo, Fela Kuti, and Peter Gabriel. Wednesday, May 26. Listen for new music from Peter Frampton,...