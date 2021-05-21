newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'

By Associated Press
Post-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a "total psychotic break." The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's Apple TV+ show "The Me You Can't See," which focuses on mental health.

poststar.com
