Rust Finally Launches on Xbox and PlayStation, New Console Trailer Drops

Finally, Sharandar Episode 2: The Soul Keeper has arrived in Neverwinter on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, just a smidge under a month since it landed on PC. As with most games where content arrives on one system a good while before others, the release is a bit of a mixed bag. They finally get new content, but is it really all that new if they’ve already watched the PC players work their way through it. Or… That console players can roll through the content more quickly than PC players because they had weeks to watch them do it and learn from their mistakes? Admittedly, it’s a system that works well for world first types, but for those hoping for something to keep them invested until the next batch of content, it’s less ideal.