Rust Finally Launches on Xbox and PlayStation, New Console Trailer Drops
Rust is finally available on consoles as of today. One of the influential early games in the survival-crafting genre, Rust spent over five years in Steam Early Access before finally launching on PC in 2018. And it seemed the PC was where the game would stay, until earlier this year, when it was announced it was coming to consoles courtesy of British port experts Double Eleven. You can check out a new trailer for Rust Console Edition, below.wccftech.com