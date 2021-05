BUHLER — As the Nickerson Panthers prepared for the second half, head coach Aaron Howe and the girls broke out of their huddle to the chant, "Team Hadley." When the referee blew the whistle signaling the start of the second 20 minutes, Nickerson's Alexis Allen and Kieryn Ontjes passed the ball back and forth as Hadley Nelson followed across the field. Finally, Allen booted a soft touch to Nelson, and Nelson sent the ball into the net as Buhler Crusader Stadium lit up with applause.