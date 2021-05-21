newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Netflix Reportedly Hiring for a Gaming Expansion

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: A Netflix spokesperson sent over the following comment after publication. “Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment.”

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Video Game#Access Games#Advertising#Netflix Inc#Netflix Subscribers#Streaming Tv#Streaming Products#La Casa De Papel#Information#Reuters#Apple Arcade#Google Stadia#Xbox Game Pass#Interactive Entertainment#Reality Tv#Multiple Executives#Prospective Subscribers#Interactive Programs#Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Wants To Do An Animated Mortal Kombat Series

Netflix might not be able to acquire the live-action rights to some of cinema’s biggest properties, but they’ve gone for the next best thing and scooped up the animated ones instead. The streamer has either released or is working on a huge number of 2D projects based on recognizable brands...
TV Showsab-gaming.com

Netflix to Join the Video Game Industry?

According to a report by The Information [Paywall], Netflix wants in on the action. The report notes how Netflix is, “looking to hire an executive to to oversee expansion into video games”. Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Netflix has...
TV & Videoshackernoon.com

COVID and CTV: How the Pandemic Fueled a Boom in VOD

We have been living through the drastic changes caused by COVID-19 for over a year now, and the results impact our mental wellbeing as well as physical health. Due to quarantine, it's hard to stay productive, work normally, and make plans for the future. No wonder that the number of people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression has increased from 11% to 42% for the last year, according to a survey by the US Census Bureau.
Video Gameshackernoon.com

E3 Reveals Broadcast Distribution Partners for 2021 Online-Only Event

The Electronic Software Association has been gearing up for the 2021 return of the Electronic Entertainment Expo. This week, E3 revealed the broadcast partners for this year's show, which will be an online-only event. The latest announcement confirms that an all-virtual showcase for E3 2021 will be available on Twitch,...
TV ShowsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Netflix May Be Considering Getting Into Video Games

Netflix is known for video streaming of TV shows and movies. However, it looks like the company wants to expand beyond videos and could be looking to get into video games. This news comes from a report from The Information where their sources have told them that Netflix has approached some game industry execs to help with their expansion into video games.
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

This Streaming App Combines Hulu, Netflix, and More into One Location

As an entrepreneur, you make many tough decisions on a daily basis. Many of those decisions are likely based around finances. As a smart entrepreneur, then, what are you doing still paying for cable? Technology has evolved and cable just isn't keeping up. If you're looking for a more efficient, budget-friendly way to watch all of your favorite content, SelectTV Streaming App might be the answer you're looking for.
TV & VideosDecider

Want To Cancel Your Hulu Account? Here’s How To Take A Break From Hulu

There are so many options to choose from when it comes to streaming platforms nowadays that subscribers may be looking to take a break from Hulu, but first you might want to explore some of their less expensive tiers. According to a 2019 study by Forbes, the average American subscriber watches 3-4 streaming services (which can add up monetarily) and the marketplace has only blossomed further since then. The upside to streaming services, unlike traditional cable, is that there are no contracts and you can cancel and rejoin at any time.
TV SeriesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

HBO Max to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier in June

For decades, the HBO name has been synonymous with uncut, uncensored, and totally commercial-free entertainment. And while the HBO cable channel is staying that way for now, the new HBO Max streaming service is not — at least where commercials are concerned. At the WarnerMedia 2021 upfronts, the company officially...
Businessvg247.com

It sounds like Netflix wants to get into the video game business – report

Netflix wants to get into video games, according to a new report. The report from The Information states that Netflix has been in contact with various “veteran game industry executives.”. It goes on to state streaming company is interested in releasing games via a subscription in “bundle” form, similar to...
Businessfinbold.com

Netflix could soon venture into the video gaming business

Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is reportedly planning to diversify its core business into video games amid rising competition. The company is searching for an executive to spearhead the gaming segment that will feature a bundle of games similar to Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) online subscription model, a source close to the matter told The Information.
BusinessPosted by
106.9 KROC

WarnerMedia and Discovery to Merge and Create a New Media Giant

In news that has the potential to totally reshape the worlds of film and television, AT&T will spin off WarnerMedia — the home of Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max streaming and many more — and merge it with Discovery — the home of cable channels like HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, OWN, and their own streaming service, Discovery+. The decision, which reportedly could be official as early as today, comes just three years after AT&T purchased Time Warner in a bid to control the content that people would enjoy on their smartphones or broadband. AT&T spent more than $85 billion acquiring Time Warner, but they are already ready to get out of the complex and costly world of content creation.
MoviesBGR

This Netflix film is one of the top streaming movies right now despite terrible reviews

Everyone knows by now that Netflix is an absolute beast when it comes to the sheer volume of entertainment it produces from one month to the next, keeping its tens of millions of subscribers busy enjoying tons of new TV and film content. To use the month of May as just one example, that new supply of content includes everything from Netflix original series like Jupiter’s Legacy, the new Netflix original Korean drama Move to Heaven and Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 to such Netflix original films as Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista, and The Woman in the Window — the latter of which is actually among the top streaming movies across all of the major streaming platforms right now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Planning 10 Army Of The Dead Movies, Including Spinoffs

By all accounts, Netflix’s Army of the Dead is already a massive success after rocketing to the top of the platform’s most-watched list just hours after being added to the library yesterday, while it boasts the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of Zack Snyder’s entire career since he made his feature debut seventeen years ago with the Dawn of the Dead remake, making it his least polarizing movie for a long time.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Netflix might be trying to create its own Apple-Arcade style service

It is looking like everyone is trying to join in on the gaming party. Even the most popular video streaming service is looking to grow past what it currently provides. According to a report from The Information, Netflix is seeking to hire an executive position that will charge a video games department at the company.
Businessexchangewire.com

AT&T and Discovery to Build Streaming Giant; Amazon in Talks to Buy MGM

In this weekly segment, ExchangeWire sums up key industry updates in ad tech from around the globe. In this edition: AT&T are reportedly planning to build a ‘super SVOD’ by combining WarnerMedia with Discovery; Amazon are rumoured to be in talks to acquire MGM; fashion start-up Lyst raise $85m in the run-up to a planned IPO; and TF1 and M6 propose a merger.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

‘Fortnite more than HBO’ is greater competitor – Netflix dives into gaming

In 2013, Netflix stated that they want to “become HBO before HBO becomes [Netflix].” This shows that Netflix knew that they have to take away viewership from traditional cable before HBO can start operating as an online live-streaming platform. Years later, Netflix’s ahead of HBO so far. But Netflix knows that they need to remain on top of the curve to continue experiencing the lead they have. This time, it isn’t HBO that they’re looking to beat. This time, it’s Fortnite.