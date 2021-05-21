Netflix Reportedly Hiring for a Gaming Expansion

Everyone knows by now that Netflix is an absolute beast when it comes to the sheer volume of entertainment it produces from one month to the next, keeping its tens of millions of subscribers busy enjoying tons of new TV and film content. To use the month of May as just one example, that new supply of content includes everything from Netflix original series like Jupiter’s Legacy, the new Netflix original Korean drama Move to Heaven and Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 to such Netflix original films as Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista, and The Woman in the Window — the latter of which is actually among the top streaming movies across all of the major streaming platforms right now.