San Antonio, TX

Enchanting light trail coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Botanical Garden continues to dazzle the city. In May, the attraction debuted its Frida Kahlo exhibit, transforming its ground into the famous artist's iconic home, Casa Azul. This winter, the San Antonio Botanical Garden unveil another glittery display: Lightscape, a touring light show that first launched to crowds in the United Kingdom and Chicago.

