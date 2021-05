"Mom, can I have an Apple AirTag?" "No, we have an AirTag at home!" In an announcement with timing that can only be described as "unfortunate," T-Mobile has revealed its self-branded SyncUP TRACKER. It's a little plastic gadget that includes both a GPS radio and an LTE connection, meaning you don't have to rely on Bluetooth or a mesh network of devices to find it. It's a lot larger than more localized trackers from Apple, Samsung, or Tile, but that always-on connection should be worth it if you're hoping to track things like luggage or vehicles.