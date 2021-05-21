7 former students sue Lake Forest High School, claiming inaction on sex abuse by 2 teachers
In two federal lawsuits filed Friday, Lake Forest High School faces accusations that two former teachers sexually abused students. The suits were filed in Chicago by seven former students against the school and Lake Forest Community High School District 115. One also names former Lake Forest High School driver’s education teacher Cynthia Martin, and the other names former teacher David Miller as defendants.chicago.suntimes.com