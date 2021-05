Danielle Moinet, formerly known as Summer Rae, was a recent guest on the TWC Show and she revealed she would be open to a WWE return in a host or broadcasting role. "I would be super open to like any kind of broadcasting positions, hosting positions. When I lived in New York, a lot of people take the train to Connecticut for stuff. I think it would be cool to have an on-camera woman that has been in the locker room, that has done that kind of stuff so, it's [WWE] an amazing company. They're always growing. I still talk to K.P. who's our publicist, who does our PR for WWE. She's great so yeah. I'm never too busy," Rae said.