Marin County Brothers Facing Jail Time in Separate Fraud Schemes

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Marin County brothers face prison time after pleading guilty to separate defraud schemes. Caesar Oskan and Ester Ozkar pleaded guilty on Wednesday in San Francisco court to submitting multiple separate fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans. It was done between March and June of last year in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration and the banks handling paycheck loans. Oskan admitted to getting nearly $2 million in fraudulent paycheck loans and disaster loans. Ozkar also admitted to getting nearly $500,000.

#Guilty Of Fraud#County Jail#County Court#Schemes#Fraudulent Paycheck Loans#San Francisco Court#Banks#Disaster Loans#Face
