Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton Expecting Baby #2

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin, 38, is going to be a dad again!

Culkin and wife Jazz Charton are expecting their second child.

On Thursday, Jazz broke the news by posting a pic of herself in a dress that showed off her baby bump.

Charton was joined in the pic by daughter Kinsey Sioux, 20 months. She captioned the snap, “34,” in celebration of her birthday.

Earlier this month, Jazz celebrated Mother’s Day with a tribute to Kinsey. On Instagram, she shared, “Thanks for making me a mum, my little bean. And for stealing my donuts and leaving a trail of proof."

Though Kieran said that children were not “really not on our horizon” years ago, it looks like things have changed!

While referencing his siblings Macaulay, Rory, Quinn, Christian, Shane and Jennifer, Culkin noted in 2018, “Not one of us have started our own family. My mother is one of 11 kids and had seven kids and she has no grandchildren, so think about that?”

Since then, Kieran’s brother Macaulay Culkin welcomed baby boy Dakota with girlfriend Brenda Song.

In April, Macaulay and Brenda released a statement, telling Esquire, “We’re overjoyed.”