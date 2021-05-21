Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday

Twenty twenty-one is the year to look up! Countless amazing astronomical events will be lighting up the sky, but the only lunar eclipse of the year is happening on Wednesday, May 26. A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is perfectly in line between the moon and the sun, creating a shadow that gives the moon a vibrant reddish-orange glow (this is why some total lunar eclipses are referred to as Blood Moons). This celestial event will be visible throughout the Pacific Ocean and parts of eastern Asia, Japan, Australia, and western North America, and is expected to start at 1:46 a.m. PDT. The moon will enter the darkest part of the Earth's shadow around 2:45 a.m. PDT, and if you want to catch a glimpse of when the moon's surface is completely covered by the Earth's umbra, be sure to look up between 4:11 a.m. and 4:26 a.m. PDT.