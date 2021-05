Mama June Shannon has given her take on what she considers to be essential parental advice. The star, who is a mother to four children, has had many rocky moments. That is why she is seeking to pass on some sage advice to the next generation of parents. In an interview with Us Weekly, Mama spoke on the importance of letting children discover themselves. She said: “I want them to express themselves. [That is why I did not mind my daughter Lauryn getting] tattooed the hell up before she turned 18.”