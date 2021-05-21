newsbreak-logo
Former Consensys Staffers Raise $3.5M For Asset Backed Stablecoin Marketplace

By Luis Aureliano
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaloDAO has completed a seed round led by Parataxis Capital. A total of $3.5M was raised to support HaloDAO’s vision for stablecoins backed by local currencies, starting with the world’s largest growing crypto market, Asia. Among the funds who participated in seeding HaloDAO are well known names in crypto including...

