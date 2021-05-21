Wild's Marcus Johansson: Suffers broken arm

Zach Parise is likely to make his first appearance of these playoffs for the Wild in Game 4 against the Golden Knights on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Coach Dean Evason didn't confirm what lineup changes the team will make, saying the team had "a couple of game-time decisions," but Parise appears to be back – leaving the Wild's optional morning skate at a normal time instead of working out late. Parise has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the series, along with three of the final four games of the regular season.