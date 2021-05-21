newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wild's Marcus Johansson: Suffers broken arm

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Johansson sustained a broken arm in Game 3 against Vegas on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. While coach Dean Evason didn't provide anything in the way of a timeline for Johansson, he should probably be expected to miss a minimum of 6-8 weeks depending on the severity. As such, the winger would need the Wild to make a very deep run into the postseason to have any chance of playing again. Without Johansson in the lineup, Zach Parise could slot into a bottom-six role while Joel Eriksson Ek replaces him with the No. 2 power play.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#Athletic#Slot#Coach Dean Evason#Vegas#Eriksson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The Wild's goal this postseason: scoring more goals

At the dead end that the Wild keeps running into during the playoffs is a wasteland of offenses gone bad. No scoring in a pivotal Game 3 a year ago. Back-to-back shutouts to get eliminated in 2018. One goal in three consecutive losses the season before that. "You have to...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Zach Parise Shouldn’t Be a Healthy Scratch In the Playoffs

After three straight healthy scratches in the final stretch of the season, it became clear that Zach Parise’s future with the Minnesota Wild was in jeopardy. Then it was revealed that he will be a healthy scratch for game one against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.
NHLCBS Sports

Flyers' Justin Braun: Suffers broken foot

Braun broke his foot while blocking a shot in Monday's game against the Devils, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Braun recorded a minus-1 rating in 3:50 of ice time before leaving Monday's game. It was the Flyers' season finale, so the 34-year-old blueliner will have a full offseason to rehab his injury. He finished the 2020-21 campaign with six points in 53 games.
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' Luka Samanic: Suffers broken hand

Samanic has been diagnosed with a fractured left fourth metacarpal, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Samanic broke his hand during Tuesday's loss to the Nets. It's not clear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but it would be surprising if we saw him again this season. Assuming he's out for the year, Samanic will finish his sophomore campaign with averages of 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game across 32 appearances.
NHLPioneer Press

Wild suffer 4-0 loss to Blues in penultimate game of regular season

The good news? Nobody on the Wild got hurt in Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. That’s the most important thing with the playoffs starting up over the weekend. The bad news? The matchup itself didn’t inspire much confidence as the Wild suffered a 4-0 loss in the penultimate game of the regular season.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Foligno: Bags assist

Foligno recorded an assist, four hits, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3. Foligno set up Joel Eriksson Ek's first-period tally that put the Wild ahead 2-0. The 29-year-old Foligno has been a physical force with 21 hits in addition to two assists through three playoff outings. The New York native is likely to remain in a top-six role as he has for much of the season.
NHLchatsports.com

Wild 1, Golden Knights 3: Wild suffer demoralizing Game 2 defeat to Golden Knights

Last night was, by most accounts, a good game from the Minnesota Wild. There were periods of solid possession in which the Vegas Golden Knights were trapped in their own zone, and even the NBC play-by-play announcer noticed the Wild’s stifling defensive zone coverage. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough tonight. Maybe...
NHL104.1 WIKY

Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. Kadri had a hearing with league officials Friday and was scratched from Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series....
NHLnewschant.com

Golden Knights take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Wild

Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division throughout the common season) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-16-5, third in the West Division throughout the common season) LINE: Wild +109, Golden Knights -131; over/beneath is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead sequence 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights...
NHLESPN

Matt Duchune lifts Predators past Hurricanes in 2 OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Now the Predators, 0-5 after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, will try to tie it up Sunday in Game 4.
NHLPioneer Press

Wild veteran Zach Parise draws back into lineup for Game 4

After being forced to watch helplessly from above as the Wild fell behind 2-1 in their first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, veteran Zach Parise traded in his suit and tie for his No. 11 sweater on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. Yes, the 36-year-old winger was back...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Zach Parise, Kyle Rau likely to play for Wild in Game 4 vs. Golden Knights

Zach Parise is likely to make his first appearance of these playoffs for the Wild in Game 4 against the Golden Knights on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Coach Dean Evason didn't confirm what lineup changes the team will make, saying the team had "a couple of game-time decisions," but Parise appears to be back – leaving the Wild's optional morning skate at a normal time instead of working out late. Parise has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the series, along with three of the final four games of the regular season.
NHLtonyspicks.com

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Vegas Golden Knight will have their fourth match against the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT. The Golden Knights lost the first meeting with the...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NHL roundup: Predators claw past Hurricanes in 2OT

Matt Duchene scored on a breakaway at 14:54 of the second overtime as the host Nashville Predators defeated the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday in Game 3 of their Central Division first-round playoff series. Filip Forsberg and Ryan Ellis each had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Saturday night to push the Wild to the verge of elimination. Alex Tuch and...
NHLAnniston Star

Faulk, Bortuzzo still doubtful for Blues' Game 4 on Sunday

The forecast for a return to normalcy on the Blues' defense: Doubtful. That was the term coach Craig Berube used to describe the likelihood of Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo, both of whom missed Game 3 of the series with the Avalanche on Friday night because of injuries suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday, playing in Game 4 on Sunday.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Fleury, Golden Knights shutout Wild

In St Paul, Nicolas Roy opened and closed the scoring on Saturday night for the Vegas Golden Knights, in a 4-0 win over the Wild. Vegas now holds a 3-1 series lead over Minnesota. “I think we just have to move the puck quicker, [Vegas’ penalty kill is] running around...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Eduard Bazardo: Suffers arm injury

Bazardo exited Tuesday's minor-league game with an apparent right arm injury, Katie Morrison of MassLiveSports reports. The 25-year-old sailed a pitch to the backstop and was immediately grabbing at his arm during Tuesday's game for Triple-A Worchester. Bazardo figures to be unavailable for at last a few days while being evaluated.