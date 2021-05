Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Habs have played their last 4 games at the Bell Centre and during those, they had the last change. As per usual, that meant the Philip Danault line would be tasked with handling the opposition’s top line. Now that the club will hit the road again, we saw some changes at practice. Here’s what was on display this morning: