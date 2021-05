The government is advising against all but essential travel to and from the eight areas of England most badly affected by the so-called Indian variant, it has been revealed.Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Leicester and the London borough of Hounslow are all included on the list.The latest guidance tells people in these places to meet outside rather than inside wherever possible and to keep 2 metres apart when social distancing.The advice adds that people should “avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential” for their work or education.Residents in these boroughs are also encouraged to take a free...