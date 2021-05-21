newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Lady Gaga opens up about suffering a 'psychotic break' after being raped by a producer

By Jolie Lash
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga is opening up about the pain she endured after being sexually assaulted at 19, and her eventual journey to recovery in the hopes of helping others. The music superstar appeared in the premiere episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See, and bravely addressed the trauma she suffered as an aspiring young singer, as well as the work she put in to tackle her mental health struggles.

ew.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psych#British Royal Family#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Music Producer#Time#Academy Award#Best Original Song#Undress#Campus Rape#Mental Health Struggles#Self Harm#Home#Learned Ways#People#Things#Harming Behaviors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Petsfoxbangor.com

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is Back on the Job for Her After Dognapping

Lady Gaga’s dog walker is getting back in the saddle after his near-death experience … he’s walking her French Bulldogs again after putting his life on the line for them. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is back on the job less than...
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Lady Gaga got pregnant after being raped

Lady Gaga got pregnant after being raped. The 35-year-old singer has recalled how she was sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was just 19 years old and "froze" through the moment, but she'll never name her attacker because she doesn't want to face him again.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Lady Gaga to participate in Oprah & Prince Harry’s AppleTV+ docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Lady Gaga will be one of the “high-profile” guests on The Me You Can’t See, a multi-part documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. The series will premiere on May 21, and will feature “honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.” The series wants to help destigmatize mental health and let viewers know they’re not alone.
Sex Crimesloganwoodbine.com

Lady Gaga Raped By A Male Music Producer At 19

Lady Gaga has revealed that she became pregnant at 19 years old after being raped by a male music producer. The singer spoke about her abuse in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV+ docuseries ‘The Me You Can't See’. Years later, Gaga went to the hospital to seek treatment for physical pain which she said felt familiar. It was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick 'cause I'd been being abused, Lady Gaga. The singer said that the producer threatened to “burn” her music if she didn’t take her clothes off. Gaga confessed that she does not plan on publicly identifying the man and she hopes to never see him again. Gaga said she had a “total psychotic break” after the assault and “was not the same girl” for a couple of years after the incident. In recent years, the Grammy award winner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
Sex CrimesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Lady Gaga’s Pregnancy By Rape At 19 Revelation Proves #MeToo Has Only Begun To Hit The Music Industry

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Even though the #MeToo movement started in the movie business, then made its way over to politics, we all knew at some point it would inevitably hit the music biz. It doesn’t begin or unfortunately end with Russell Simmons though, a sad fact that pop queen Lady Gaga brought to light recently after making a shocking revelation that she was raped and left pregnant at 19 years old by an unnamed producer.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Make Cameos in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
Violent CrimesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Lady Gaga Tearfully Recalls Being Dropped Off 'Pregnant On A Corner' By Music Producer Who Raped Her At 19

Speaking up. Lady Gaga said she experienced a "complete psychotic break" after being raped and impregnated as a teenager by a music producer whom she would not name. The 35-year-old appeared on the five-part docuseries The Me You Can't See, which was co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, and recalled being abused by an older man when she was 19.
Beauty & Fashioncultmtl.com

Lady Gaga shares photo from House of Gucci: “That’s a wrap, Rid”

Lady Gaga has shared a new photo taken on the set of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed film she’s starring in with Adam Driver. The film, which started filming in February, was shot in and around Rome, Florence, Lake Como and Milan, and is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.
Beauty & Fashionfemalefirst.co.uk

Salma Hayek hails co-star Lady Gaga an 'extraordinary' actress

Salma Hayek was full of praise of her co-star Lady Gaga, who she hailed for her "extraordinary" portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'. Salma Hayek has hailed her 'House of Gucci' co-star Lady Gaga as an "incredibly talented" actress. The 'A Star is Born' actress stars in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Glenn Close opens up about 'childhood trauma' from growing up in a 'cult'

Glenn Close has revealed details about the trauma she experienced as a child, while her family were members of a controversial religious organization. Close is one of the celebrities featured in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See, and during her segment, the Oscar nominee revealed that the beliefs imposed on her by the Moral Re-armament movement, which she referred to as a "cult," left scars that still impact her today.
Sex CrimesIn Style

Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”

During her appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga reflected on her struggles with mental health and self-harm. Gaga also revealed that some point following her rape — which she previously revealed happened repeatedly at age 19 — she was pregnant. Even now, she recalls, she continues to struggle with mental health and is still triggered by things that remind her of what she went through.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Lady Gaga tearfully recounts a producer raping her at 19 and the PTSD aftermath

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV Plus documentary mental health miniseries The Me You Can't See has arrived, and the revelations are abundant. The first episode begins with Harry and Oprah sitting down and unpacking all the ways in which the last year has exacerbated the mental health crisis for everyone before Harry admits he began therapy four years ago.