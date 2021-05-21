Lady Gaga opens up about suffering a 'psychotic break' after being raped by a producer
Lady Gaga is opening up about the pain she endured after being sexually assaulted at 19, and her eventual journey to recovery in the hopes of helping others. The music superstar appeared in the premiere episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See, and bravely addressed the trauma she suffered as an aspiring young singer, as well as the work she put in to tackle her mental health struggles.ew.com