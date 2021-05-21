New England College requiring vaccination for fall return

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New England College in Henniker says it will require that students attending classes on campus this fall be fully vaccinated, as well as faculty and staff.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine now widely available throughout the country, we will add it to our list of required vaccinations,” President Michele Perkins said in a statement Friday. “With limited exceptions, all students attending classes on campus in fall 2021 must be fully vaccinated. Faculty and staff must also be fully vaccinated by August 1, 2021 if they work on campus.”

Perkins said vaccination of the on-campus community will allow more face-to-face classes, field trips, athletic competitions, and opening up its galleries and theater.

In April, Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble announced that all students must be vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall, or must be vaccinate shortly after arrival.

THE NUMBERS

More than 98,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 127 cases announced Friday. No new deaths were announced; the total remained at 1,341.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 208 new cases per day on May 5 to 112 new cases per day on Wednesday.