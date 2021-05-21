newsbreak-logo
Lincoln, NE

Garth Brooks Memorial Stadium concert tickets sold out

By Matt Ryan
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Tickets to see Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln have sold out. Over 70,000 sold in the first 47 minutes.

Brooks commented on the rapidly-selling tickets via Twitter:

A total of 83,000 tickets were sold.

This will be the first concert that will be held in Memorial Stadium in 34 years. It’s also the only Nebraska stop on Brooks’ current tour.

