There is an adage that “hard cases make bad law” and I worry this will be true about a major First Amendment case now pending before the Supreme Court. Mahanoy School District v. B.L., which was argued on April 28, involves whether a student can be punished for speech on social media. The court has not decided a student speech case in over a decade and this will be the first to address the ability of schools to impose discipline for speech out of school and over social media. The challenge for the court will be to craft an approach that protects student speech while also allowing schools to punish bullying and harassment over social media.