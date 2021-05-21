APD seeks suspect in armed Wells Fargo robbery

At about 4:35 PM on Sunday May 23, 2021, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Justin Love, 18, of Hyde Park, after responding to a call for an armed robbery in the area of 75 Alexander Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers met with an adult male victim who stated that he had agreed to meet the suspect at the above location to sell his Yamaha scooter for an undisclosed amount of money. When the suspect arrived, he attempted to pay the victim with cash that appeared to be counterfeit. When the victim refused to complete the transaction, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the key to the scooter. The suspect then fled the area on the scooter, operating in an unsafe manner at a high rate of speed. Officers were provided a detailed description of the suspect as well as photos of the stolen scooter and soon located the suspect, placing him in custody after being positively identified in the area of Warren Street near Waverly Street. The stolen scooter was released to the victim on scene.