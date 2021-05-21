newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

APD seeks suspect in armed Wells Fargo robbery

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man armed with a gun entered the Wells Fargo Bank (800 Merrimon Avenue), threatened employees and customers, and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Witnesses told officers that they saw him get into a silver or grey Cadillac SUV. This happened at 4:46 p.m. on May 20.

