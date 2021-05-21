newsbreak-logo
Accused Capitol Rioter and Ex-NYPD Cop ‘Was Drunk’ During Jan. 6 Siege

 3 days ago
Former New York City police officer and current Queens GOP district leader Philip Grillo admitted to the FBI that he breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection pro-Trump—but said he “was drunk at the time.” That’s according to an FBI search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast, which says Grillo told agents after he was arrested on Feb. 22 that he “did not think he had done anything illegal and did not realize he was trespassing, and that he protected police officers inside the Capitol.” “Grillo also said that he tried to go ‘live’ on Facebook after being pushed inside the Capitol but that his phone did not let him do so,” the warrant application, which seeks access to Grillo’s Facebook account, states. However, investigators stated that Grillo’s phone pinged off a cell tower servicing the area in and around the Capitol building during the incident, and automated license plate readers picked up Grillo’s Chevy Traverse leaving New York the night of Jan. 5, arriving in D.C. at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, and returning home several hours after the sacking of the Capitol was finished.

