LeBron James Almost Signed With the Knicks, But His Wife Wanted to Live in Los Angeles

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks | Elsa/Getty Images

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will open their playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon. After that game the New York Knicks will tip off against the Atlanta Hawks. Just how close was LeBron James to playing in later game? Pretty close apparently.

Vanity Fair's Lisa Robinson joined Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast this week. Robinson is a Knicks fan who heard that LeBron had wanted to play in New York, but went to LA because of his wife. Via Pro Basketball Talk:

"We heard that LeBron wanted to come to New York. And I have really good sources about this, that he was thinking about coming to New York but that his wife wanted to be in Los Angeles, wanted the kids to go to school in Los Angeles, and that just kiboshed the whole thing."

Could this just be a rumor? Sure. Does it matter either way? No. We've known for a long time that LeBron considered New York, but ended up in Los Angeles. It doesn't really matter why.

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

