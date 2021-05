Join us for a two-and-a-half-hour hike at Mahlon Dickerson Reservation (MDR) in Jefferson. At 3,494 acres, MDR is the largest park in the Morris County Park System and boasts over 24.5 miles of multi-use trails for all skill levels. Experienced hiker and MDR trail maintenance volunteer Ed Young will provide a guided hike through the reservation. Ed has been an MDR volunteer since 2001, leading hiking groups for many years since his retirement in 2000 from the Army. Registrants will receive further details on the meeting location prior to the hike. Masks will be required when social distancing isn't possible.