Two people were jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle and for warrants on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 1:50 p.m. deputies contacted 44-year old Jeffrey Deweese and 37-year old Angela Carpenter in the 100 block of Summerwood Court in Green. Deweese was allegedly seen pulling up to the home in a stolen pickup, then tried to hide inside the garage under the vehicle’s bed. Carpenter was taken into custody. A search of the garage led to finding Deweese.