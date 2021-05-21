We Spoke With BTS About “Butter” And Making Songs That Stick
On April 26, a corner of the internet exploded. A countdown had appeared on BTS’s YouTube channel, and the group’s fans — ARMY — immediately entered panic mode. Over the next hour, ARMY watched in their hundreds of thousands as an animated yellow cube melted into the shape of a heart. At the end of the hour, the title of BTS’s next single was finally revealed, and in the weeks that followed, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook unveiled numerous concept clips, stylized photos, and tantalizing teasers for fans to devour.www.buzzfeednews.com