We Spoke With BTS About “Butter” And Making Songs That Stick

BTS has finally returned with their newest and most long-awaited single, "Butter." This smooth dance-pop track is infused with 80's synths and sky-high vocal lilts- perfect for the summer season that's around the corner. Though we were graced with a billboard smash with "Dynamite," "Butter" has well-exceeded expectations and proven that the group has no problem transcending their prior sounds and concepts. "Butter" is as smooth as the title suggests with an infectious pre-chorus that delights. Though I wasn't sure if the group would be able to perfectly pull off a second English release following the massive success of "Dynamite," BTS once again proves they are an absolute powerhouse to be reckoned with.