Face masks effectively limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Prajakta Shende; Pradip Gaikwad; Manisha Gandhewar; Pawankumar Ukey; Anshul Bhide; Vainav Patel; Sharad Bhagat; Vikrant Bhor; Smita Mahale; Rahul Gajbhiye; Deepak Modi. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by infection of the respiratory tract by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) which survives in the tissues during the clinical course of infection but there is limited evidence on placental infection and vertical transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The impact of COVID-19 in first trimester pregnancy remains poorly understood. Moreover, how long SARS-CoV-2 can survive in placenta is unknown. Herein, we report a case of a pregnant woman in the first trimester who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at 8 weeks of gestation, although her clinical course was asymptomatic. At 13 weeks of gestation, her throat swab tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 but viral RNA was detected in the placenta, and the Spike (S) proteins (S1 and S2) were immunolocalized in cytotrophoblast and syncytiotrophoblast cells of the placental villi. Histologically, the villi were generally avascular with peri-villus fibrin deposition and in some areas the syncytiotrophoblast layer appeared lysed. The decidua also had fibrin deposition with extensive leukocyte infiltration suggestive of inflammation. The SARS-CoV-2 crossed the placental barrier, as the viral RNA was detected in the amniotic fluid and the S proteins were detected in the fetal membrane. Ultrasonography revealed extensively subcutaneous edema with pleural effusion suggestive of hydrops fetalis and the absence of cardiac activity indicated fetal demise. This is the first study to provide concrete evidence of persistent placental infection of SARS-CoV-2 and its congenital transmission is associated with hydrops fetalis and intrauterine fetal demise in early pregnancy.