Fire up the grill and uncork this $15 French malbec for a fabulous pairin

Malbec wines are rapidly becoming America's favorite red wine. The variety historically has found little acceptance in France, where it’s used mostly as an additive to cabernet sauvignon and merlot to stiffen its backbone and for making the very titanic “black wines” of Cahors, France. With the great Italian migration to Argentina in the late 1800s, the immigrants brought with them grape vines, one among which was the malbec. The soil, the weather, the mineral-laden water coming off the Andes mountains and perhaps some divine intervention transformed the hard-as-nails variety into a soft, very full-flavored and delightful wine.