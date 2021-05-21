Fire up the grill and uncork this $15 French malbec for a fabulous pairin
- - - La Fête du Rosé 2019/2020. Three stars (Extraordinary) Although the 2019 vintage was indicated in small print on the back label, a stamp on my bottle suggested a bottling date of Jan. 19, 2021, so I knew it was still current. It's fresh, lively and textbook Provence, meant to evoke the party atmosphere of Saint-Tropez and the Côte d'Azur. Look for flavors of red berries and watermelon, kissed with salty air and wild herbs. The local distributor is now moving on to the 2020, which should be even livelier. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.www.lmtonline.com