Science

A 3D visualization of oxytocin and vasopressin circuits with unprecedented resolution

By Spanish National Research Council
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work, carried out by Pilar Madrigal and Sandra Jurado, from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute in Alicante, a joint center of the Spanish National Research Council and Miguel Hernández University, has been published in Communications Biology. "Our in-depth analysis of the oxytocin-vasopressin circuit in the mouse brain has revealed that...

medicalxpress.com
#Brain Research#Reproduction#Brain Development#The Brain#Brain Regions#Human Interaction#Human Development#Communications Biology
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Reversing a Genetic Cause of Poor Stress Tolerance

Everyone faces stress occasionally, whether in school, at work, or during a global pandemic. However, some cannot cope as well as others. In a few cases, the cause is genetic. In humans, mutations in the OPHN1 gene cause a rare X-linked disease that includes poor stress tolerance. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Linda Van Aelst seeks to understand factors that cause specific individuals to respond poorly to stress. She and her lab studied the mouse gene Ophn1, an analog of the human gene, which plays a critical role in developing brain cell connections, memories, and stress tolerance. When Ophn1 was removed in a specific part of the brain, mice expressed depression-like helpless behaviors. The researchers found three ways to reverse this effect.
Mental Healthneurology.org

The Quest for Covert Consciousness

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Plato, in his Allegory of the Cave, contemplates a group of people who have lived their...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Online CBT effective against OCD symptoms in the young

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in children and adolescents is associated with impaired education and worse general health later in life. Access to specialist treatment is often limited. According to a study from Centre for Psychiatry Research at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and Region Stockholm, internet-delivered cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can be as effective as conventional CBT. The study, published in the prestigious journal JAMA, can help make treatment for OCD more widely accessible.
Sciencearxiv.org

VICE: Visual Identification and Correction of Neural Circuit Errors

A connectivity graph of neurons at the resolution of single synapses provides scientists with a tool for understanding the nervous system in health and disease. Recent advances in automatic image segmentation and synapse prediction in electron microscopy (EM) datasets of the brain have made reconstructions of neurons possible at the nanometer scale. However, automatic segmentation sometimes struggles to segment large neurons correctly, requiring human effort to proofread its output. General proofreading involves inspecting large volumes to correct segmentation errors at the pixel level, a visually intensive and time-consuming process. This paper presents the design and implementation of an analytics framework that streamlines proofreading, focusing on connectivity-related errors. We accomplish this with automated likely-error detection and synapse clustering that drives the proofreading effort with highly interactive 3D visualizations. In particular, our strategy centers on proofreading the local circuit of a single cell to ensure a basic level of completeness. We demonstrate our framework's utility with a user study and report quantitative and subjective feedback from our users. Overall, users find the framework more efficient for proofreading, understanding evolving graphs, and sharing error correction strategies.
ScienceScience Daily

Mutation linked to autism impairs oxytocin-mediated social behavior in mice

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition involving impaired social abilities, and this makes it a fascinating subject for neuroscientists like Prof. Teiichi Furuichi of the Tokyo University of Science who study the neuroscience of social behavior. Prof. Furuichi and his colleagues have previously worked on developing mouse models of autism to unravel the condition's neurochemical mechanisms, and in a paper recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience, they provide evidence that a genetic mutation associated with autism can impair the release of a peptide called oxytocin that plays an important role in regulating social behavior. This finding promises to broaden our understanding of the neurobiology of social behavior.
Medical & Biotechnextbigfuture.com

Attosecond Resolution

Researchers demonstrate an on-chip, optoelectronic device capable of sampling arbitrary, low-energy, near-infrared waveforms under ambient conditions with sub-optical-cycle resolution. The detector uses field-driven photoemission from resonant nanoantennas to create attosecond electron bursts that probe the electric field of weak optical waveforms. Using these devices, they sampled the electric fields of ~5 fJ (6.4 MV m−1), few-cycle, near-infrared waveforms using ~50 pJ (0.64 GV m−1) near-infrared driving pulses. Beyond sampling these weak optical waveforms, our measurements directly reveal the localized plasmonic dynamics of the emitting nanoantennas in situ. Applications include broadband time-domain spectroscopy of molecular fingerprints from the visible region through the infrared, time-domain analysis of nonlinear phenomena and detailed investigations of strong-field light–matter interaction.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Documenting an Unprecedented Time

Students manage an unusual year with honesty and optimism. year has passed since many of us were sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a photographer on campus, last spring I was inspired by the porch portraits that were popping up all over social media. I wanted to take that idea and create images of our UC Davis community as they coped with an unusual situation. Finding photo subjects was fairly easy as I adjusted to my own routine. Truthfully, the photo sessions became a nice reprieve from the monotony of each day. The resulting images were published on the UC Davis Magazine website.
WorkoutsNews-Medical.net

Yoga and breathing exercises have a positive effect on children with ADHD

Yoga and breathing exercises have a positive effect on children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). After special classes, children improve their attention, decrease hyperactivity, they do not get tired longer, they can engage in complex activities longer. This is the conclusion reached by psychologists at Ural Federal University who studied the effect of exercise on functions associated with voluntary regulation and control in 16 children with ADHD aged six to seven years. The results of the study are published in the journal Biological Psychiatry.
PhysicsAPS physics

Circuit quantum electrodynamics

Quantum-mechanical effects at the macroscopic level were first explored in Josephson-junction-based superconducting circuits in the 1980s. In recent decades, the emergence of quantum information science has intensified research toward using these circuits as qubits in quantum information processors. The realization that superconducting qubits can be made to strongly and controllably interact with microwave photons, the quantized electromagnetic fields stored in superconducting circuits, led to the creation of the field of circuit quantum electrodynamics (QED), the topic of this review. While atomic cavity QED inspired many of the early developments of circuit QED, the latter has now become an independent and thriving field of research in its own right. Circuit QED allows the study and control of light-matter interaction at the quantum level in unprecedented detail. It also plays an essential role in all current approaches to gate-based digital quantum information processing with superconducting circuits. In addition, circuit QED provides a framework for the study of hybrid quantum systems, such as quantum dots, magnons, Rydberg atoms, surface acoustic waves, and mechanical systems interacting with microwave photons. Here the coherent coupling of superconducting qubits to microwave photons in high-quality oscillators focusing on the physics of the Jaynes-Cummings model, its dispersive limit, and the different regimes of light-matter interaction in this system are reviewed. Also discussed is coupling of superconducting circuits to their environment, which is necessary for coherent control and measurements in circuit QED, but which also invariably leads to decoherence. Dispersive qubit readout, a central ingredient in almost all circuit QED experiments, is also described. Following an introduction to these fundamental concepts that are at the heart of circuit QED, important use cases of these ideas in quantum information processing and in quantum optics are discussed. Circuit QED realizes a broad set of concepts that open up new possibilities for the study of quantum physics at the macro scale with superconducting circuits and applications to quantum information science in the widest sense.
Engineeringadafruit.com

To the Brain, a Tool Is Just a Tool

The research negates Henry Ward Beecher’s statement that tools are just an exension of your hand. Makin’s work has focused on developing a better understanding of how the brain can best accommodate artificial limbs that operate in the most efficient manner possible—hence her interest in determining whether embodiment is a real thing. And she would like to eventually go beyond replacing body parts and try enhancing still intact ones. Her laboratory has been collaborating with the prosthesis designer Dani Clode to study how people learn to adapt to a “third thumb”—a robotic finger that users strap to their hand and control remotely with their big toes. A paper published this week in Science Robotics shows that people can learn to use the thumb to augment their hand function—but it also raises questions about whether such “plastic” changes in the brain could alter, for better or worse, a person’s neural representation of their biological hand. Makin and her graduate student Hunter Schone, who was co-lead author of the London litter pickers study, talked to Scientific American about what they have been doing recently—even while the pandemic gripped the world.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Mannosylated solid lipid nanocarriers of chrysin to target gastric cancer.

Mannosylated Solid Lipid Nanocarriers Of Chrysin To Target Gastric Cancer: Optimization and Cell line Study. Sonia S Pandey, Farhinbanu I Shaikh, Arti R Gupta, Rutvi J Vaidya. Despite significant biological effects, the clinical use of chrysin has been restricted because of its poor oral bioavailability. Objective: The purpose of the...
HealthEurekAlert

A natural food supplement may relieve anxiety

A natural food supplement reduces anxiety in mice, according to a new Weizmann Institute of Science study. The plant-derived substance, beta-sitosterol, was found to produce this effect both on its own and in synergic combination with an antidepressant known under the brand name Prozac. If these findings, published today in Cell Reports Medicine, are confirmed in clinical trials, they could point the way toward the use of beta-sitosterol as a treatment for relieving anxiety in humans.
HealthEurekAlert

Storytelling reduces pain and stress, and increases oxytocin in hospitalized children

A new research, carried out by the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) and the Federal University of ABC (UFABC), has shown for the first time that storytelling is capable of providing physiological and emotional benefits to children in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the official scientific journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the U.S. The study was led by Guilherme Brockington, PhD, from UFABC, and Jorge Moll, MD, PhD, from IDOR.
ScienceEurekAlert

Link between local oxygen depletion in the brain and Alzheimer's disease

The study, published in the journal Nature Aging and led by the laboratories of Dr. Alberto Pascual (CSIC), from the Neuronal Maintenance Mechanisms Group, and Prof. Javier Vitorica (University of Seville/CIBERNED) of the Physiopathology of Alzheimer's Disease Group at IBiS, demonstrates for the first time that low oxygen levels in the so-called senile plaques in the brain reduces the immune system's defensive capacity against the disease.
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Researcher will study how stress contributes to clinical depression

A researcher at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine has secured a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study how certain brain cells respond to chronic stress. The project is estimated to receive $1.6 million over five years and could help to identify breakthrough treatments for clinical depression, which affects more than 260 million people worldwide.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Man Blind for 40 Years Regains Some Sight Through Gene Therapy

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors for the first time have used a form of gene therapy to restore partial vision in a blind person, according to findings announced Monday. The research team genetically altered retinal ganglion cells to become light-sensitive in a man whose vision was destroyed...
CancerEurekAlert

Full-genome CRISPR screen reveals surprising ways neurons survive oxidative stress

When a single gene in a cell is turned on or off, its resulting presence or absence can affect the function and survival of the cell. In a new study appearing May 24 in Nature Neuroscience, UCSF researchers have successfully catalogued this effect in the human neuron by separately toggling each of the 20,000 genes in the human genome.
ScienceSeattle Times

Scientists partially restored a blind man’s sight with new gene therapy

A team of scientists announced Monday that they had partially restored the sight of a blind man by building light-catching proteins in one of his eyes. Their report, which appeared in the journal Nature Medicine, is the first published study to describe the successful use of this treatment. “Seeing for...
Mental HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Subtle Brain Thinning During Teen Years Linked to Increased Risk of Psychosis

A new study links slight differences in the thickness of gray matter in the brain as an adolescent to an increased risk of psychosis later in life, findings which could one day help doctors detect the condition earlier as well as providing more targeted treatments for it. The research is notable for its relatively large sample size: MRI scans of 3,169 volunteers with an average age of 21 were analyzed, including 1,792 from people already deemed to be at "clinical high risk for developing psychosis". Of that high-risk group, 253 went on to develop psychosis within two years. Those at high risk...