To say this isn’t a great time to be a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is an understatement. Not only was this year’s Golden Globes, which hands out trophies based on the voting of the HFPA, incredibly low-rated and not very high quality, but a Los Angeles Times report before that event painted a picture of an organization that is not very diverse and is prone to accepting gifts in exchange for possible recognition. But over the past several days, things have only gotten worse for the HFPA.