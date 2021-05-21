newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale County, GA

Young couple shot, killed on rural Rockdale County road identified

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swTdw_0a73gX0o00

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have identified a man and woman found shot to death in a car in Rockdale County as a young couple.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the victims are Miykel Blackburn and Trevia Ways, both 22 years old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said they found the victims shot multiple times in a car on Bruce Road in Conyers around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

The car was on a remote driveway leading up to a home.

Regan talked to the homeowner who discovered the bodies. Earl Moats said he was going to get his mail Thursday afternoon when he noticed a car in his driveway.

When he walked up to the car to say hello, he saw that the windows were shattered.

“I just stopped to talk to them, and I noticed there was a bullet hole in the rear window,” Moats said.

Moats said when he stepped a little closer to the car, he could see the two bodies.

“I noticed the driver’s side window was shattered, and I looked and could tell the driver had been shot in the neck,” Moats said. “And I looked over and I saw a young lady. She was laying over.”

Investigators were back at the scene on Friday, looking for any evidence that could shed light on the brutal double murder. Forensic investigators were combing the property, possibly looking for a murder weapon.

Moats said he couldn’t understand why someone would do something like this.

“I have no idea, I tell you,” Moats said. “The only thing that concerns me, it was so close. It’s not every day that you find two deceased people in your driveway.”

Moats said it’s a tragedy for the couple and their loved ones.

Police have not released any information about any potential shooters.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Regan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Road#Rear Window#County Police#County Sheriff#Forensic Investigators#Leading Man#Channel 2#Bruce Road#Home#Rural
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Maryland man charged in 39-year-old rape, murder of woman abducted while walking to store

COLUMBIA, Md. — Laney Lee McGadney was walking to a Maryland grocery store one spring day in 1982 when she was abducted off the street. The body of the 28-year-old mother of four was found later that day in a vacant lot in a yet-to-be developed subdivision 4 miles away. For nearly 40 years, there has been no arrest in the case, despite witnesses to the abduction and a recorded phone call to police directing them where to find McGadney’s lifeless body.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 4-10, 2021:. ♦ Mekhi Fisher, 18, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; fleeing/attempting...
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA In re the Name Change of: Charmaine Bland Porter Petitioner. Civil Action File No. 2021-CV-1889 PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT I, Charmaine Bland Porter filed a petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County on May 4th, 2021 to change the name from: Charmaine Bland Porter to Charmaine Mical Perez. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed. Signed this 4th day of May 2021 /s/ Petitioner, Pro Se (Signature) Petitioner's Name: Charmaine Bland Porter Petitioner's Address: 2226 Kings Forest Dr. SE Conyers, GA 30013 Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 4th day of May 2021 KAVINDRA PATHAK NOTARY PUBLIC 916-35600 5/12 19 26 6/2 2021.
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the MAGISTRATE Court of ROCKDALE County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 2380 ROCKWAY INDUSTRIAL BLVD Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: JUNE 1,2021 Answer forms may be found in the MAGISTRATE Court Clerks office located at: 945 COURT ST NE CONYERS GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgiamagistratecouncil.com. Vehicle Make: FORD Year: 2010 Model:TRANSIT Vehicle ID # MN0LS7CN8AT023661 Magistrate Court Case No. 2020MAG3074 NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE RE: 2012 VOLKSWAGEN CC VIN: WVWMN7AN5CE529859 To Whom It May Concern: The above automobile was removed from 1774 IRIS DR SW. It is presently located at 1774 IRIS DR SW CONYERS GA in possession of BODHI on 12/04/2020, telephone number 404-855-5705. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under O.C.G.A. 40-11-2 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE RE: 2007 CHRYSLER PACIFICA VIN: 2A8GF68X07R224752 To Whom It May Concern: The above automobile was removed from 1706 HWY 138 N.E. It is presently located at 1706 HWY 138 N.E. CONYERS GA in possession of ACCURATE TRANSMISSION on 10/31/2020, telephone number 404-855-5705. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under O.C.G.A. 40-11-2 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE RE: 1999 CHEVROLET TAHOE VIN: 1GNEK13R7XJ324736 To Whom It May Concern: The above automobile was removed from 2005 SIGMAN RD. It is presently located at 2005 SIGMAN RD CONYERS GA in possession of BROWN QUALITY AUTOMOTIVE on 11/30/2020, telephone number 404-855-5705. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under O.C.G.A. 40-11-2 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE RE: 2002 LEXUS IS300 VIN: JTHED192220040778 To Whom It May Concern: The above automobile was removed from 2005 SIGMAN RD. It is presently located at 2005 SIGMAN RD CONYERS GA in possession of BROWN QUALITY AUTOMOTIVE on 01/22/2021, telephone number 404-855-5705. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under O.C.G.A. 40-11-2 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE RE: 2004 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER VIN: 1GNDS13S242324115 To Whom It May Concern: The above automobile was removed from 1706 HWY 138 N.E. It is presently located at 1706 HWY 138 N.E. CONYERS GA in possession of ACCURATE TRANSMISSION on 11/30/2020, telephone number 404-855-5705. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under O.C.G.A. 40-11-2 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE RE: 2014 BMW 650 VIN: WBA6B2C55ED129646 To Whom It May Concern: The above automobile was removed from 7178 WESLEY WAY. It is presently located at 7178 WESLEY WAY CONYERS GA in possession of A1 CUSTOMS INC on 12/15/2020, telephone number 404-855-5705. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under O.C.G.A. 40-11-2 and will be disposed of if not redeemed. 928-35810 5/12 19 2021.
Conyers, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Person of interest in shooting death of man on May 4 turns himself in

CONYERS - Tristan Crane, 20, of Conyers, identified Wednesday afternoon by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office as a "person of interest" in the shooting death of a man on May 4 and the subsequent single-vehicle collision at Pine Long Park, turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office Wednesday night. According...
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section

NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the State Court of Rockdale County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicle is: QUICKDROP IMPOUNDING TOWING AND RECOVERY INC 2481 OLD COVINGTON HWY SW CONYERS, GA 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: 10 DAYS OF THIS NOTICE Answer forms may be found in the State Court Clerk's office located at: 922 Court St NE Conyers GA 30012 Vehicle Make: Nissan Year: 2006 Model: Maxima Vehicle ID #: 1N4BA41E26C853701 Vehicle License #: RFC7823 State: GA State Court Case No:2021-SV-1884 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2010 Model: JOURNEY Vehicle ID #: 3D4PG5FV4AT252187 Vehicle License #: State: State Court Case No:2021-SV-1945 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2012 Model: Charger Vehicle ID #: 2C3CDXBGXCH168561 Vehicle License #: State: State Court Case No:2021-1878 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2010 Model: JOURNEY Vehicle ID #: 3D4PG5FV4AT140148 Vehicle License #: State: State Court Case No:2021-SV-2013 Vehicle Make: Suzuki Year: 2011 Model: KIZASHI Vehicle ID #: JS2RE9A81B6110580 Vehicle License #: 927SAK State: IN State Court Case No:2021-SV-2012 928-35215 5/9/2021.
Conyers, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tristan Crane sought as 'person of interest' in shooting death of man on May 4

CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for Tristan Crane, 20, of Conyers, as a "person of interest" in a shooting that claimed the life of a man on May 4. According to a Sheriff's Office news release, on May 4 at approximately 12:43 pm, the deputies responded to the Pine Log Park parking lot on Ga. Hwy. 138 in Conyers in reference to a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, they found an unoccupied red Dodge Durango had struck a tree.
Conyers, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office investigating May 4 shooting that left one man dead

CONYERS — A traffic accident at Pine Log Park in Conyers on May 4 has turned into a shooting investigation with one victim dead. According to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, on May 4 at approximately 12:43 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of Pine Log Park on Ga. Highway 138 about a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, deputies found a single unoccupied vehicle that had struck a tree. Deputies later learned the vehicle was also involved in a shooting moments before the collision.
Rockdale County, GACBS 46

2-year-old shot in the head at a Rockdale Co. apartment complex

ROCKDALE Co. (CBS46)—Deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a two-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. According to a press release from the Rockdale County sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a person shot call on April 29 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Rockmont Circle. The call came in just after 4 p.m.
Rockdale County, GAPosted by
11Alive

2-year-old boy shot in the head in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A two-year-old boy was shot in the head this week in Rockdale County, the sheriff's office said Saturday. The incident happened Thursday afternoon. The boy was a victim of apparent stray gunfire, as deputies on scene learned "there was an altercation between a resident and an apartment complex employee before the shooting occurred."