newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UConn extends Geno Auriemma contract through 2025 season

By Doug Bonjour
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeno Auriemma is staying in Storrs for the foreseeable future. The Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach has inked an extension through the 2025 season worth $15 million, the school announced Friday. “I would like to thank David Benedict and the University of Connecticut leadership for their continued commitment to...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Mike Cavanaugh
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Athletics#Ncaa Tournament#Connecticut College#Lsu#The Hall Of Fame#Uconn Athletics#Stanford#Baylor#The Big East Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#The Hartford Golf Club#Division#Atlantic Hockey#Cav#Huskies#Uconn Games#Leading Uconn Hockey#Storrs#National Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
Related
BasketballUnion Democrat

Evina Westbrook’s unfinished business: leading the UConn women’s basketball team to a national championship

When Evina Westbrook first started watching basketball growing up, she told her older brother LJ that one day, she was going to play at UConn. Evina was true to her word, though she took more of a roundabout route than she’d originally envisioned, starting her collegiate career at Tennessee before transferring to Storrs after her sophomore year. Still, before arriving in Connecticut, Evina echoed the same goal she once articulated as a kid: “‘I just want to go there and help them win a national championship,’” LJ recalls.
NBAThe Ringer

Breanna Stewart Finds New Perspective Atop the World

Dozens of young girl hoopers logged on to their computers, hoping to virtually meet their idol. Usually they’d be lining a tunnel in Seattle, watching Breanna Stewart as she runs onto the court. No matter. The girls were just excited to see her on their screens. Watch her. Maybe even talk to her. The girls were wearing muscle tanks, shorts. They looked ready to compete.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

UConn Makes Big Announcement About Geno Auriemma

Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma has signed a five year contract extension with the UConn women’s basketball program, the team announced on Friday. The new deal will run retroactively from this past 2020-21 season through April 2025 — putting the legendary coach at 40 years with the program. Auriemma and UConn also have the option to extend the contract by two extra one-year increments given mutual agreement.
College SportsUSA Today

USC joins San Diego State in Wooden Legacy on Thanksgiving

The USC Trojans’ 2021-22 basketball schedule is coming into focus. The Trojans didn’t get to play many nonconference games last season because of the pandemic, its disruptive effects, and the logistical complexities involved in traveling outside state borders and having other teams come into the state of California. In this...
Basketballchatsports.com

UConn WBB Weekly: Top UConn-related storylines in the WNBA this season

Women's National Basketball Association, UConn Huskies women's basketball, Katie Lou Samuelson, Gabby Williams, Morgan Tuck, Napheesa Collier, University of Connecticut, Diana Taurasi, Megan Walker. Welcome to the UConn WBB Weekly, a recap of everything that happened in the world of UConn women’s basketball over the past week. The Weekly is...
College SportsRegister Citizen

UConn adds football series with UAB for 2024-25 seasons

The UConn football team has agreed to a two-game series against the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the university announced Tuesday. The Huskies will travel to UAB on November 9, 2024 and then play host to the Blazers on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

Photos-Baseball: Seton Hall Pirates @ UConn Huskies - 5/21/21

Reggie Crawford had four RBIs while both Kyler Fedko and David Langer each had two RBIs to lead the UConn Huskies baseball team past the Seton Hall Pirates, 12-4, in the second game of a Big East Conference doubleheader at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs, CT on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

Maryland basketball: transfer finds new home, Terps schedule season-opener

Maryland basketball's first opponent of next season reportedly has been set. The Terps will open against Quinnipiac on Nov. 9, the Baltimore Sun's Daniel reported:. It marks the return of a more traditional start to the college basketball season after the 2020-21 campaign, which included a condensed schedule, began in late November as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA restricted teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games last season with caveats for participation in multi-team events.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland State extends coach Dennis Gates' contract

Cleveland State on Thursday extended the contract of Dennis Gates through the 2026-27 season after Gates guided the team to the NCAA Tournament this past season, just his second as the Vikings' head coach. The Vikings finished the season 19-8, including 16-4 in the Horizon League for the regular season....
College SportsESPN

Arkansas Razorbacks extend Sam Pittman's deal through 2025 football season

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman and the school have agreed to restart his five-year, $15 million contract after COVID-19 impacted his first season at the helm. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek confirmed the new deal Monday night at a fan event in Harrison, Arkansas, which Pittman also attended. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Yurachek told the crowd that Pittman's contract will essentially roll over and now last through the 2025 season. Arkansas hired Pittman in December 2019.
Sportsfloridagators.com

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: Gators Beat Baylor to Make Program History

ORLANDO -- The wait is over. The Gators men's tennis team claimed the program's first national title on Saturday night, defeating Baylor 4-1 in the NCAA Championship at the USTA National Campus. The fourth time was the charm for Florida, which in three previous trips to the Final Four, lost in the national semifinals.
Morehead, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Morehead State extends Preston Spradlin’s contract

Preston Spradlin got some good news today. This afternoon, Morehead State announced it is extending Spradlin’s contract through the 2024-25 season. The Pikeville native and former member of John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky led the Eagles to the OVC Championship and NCAA Tournament this year in his fourth full season as head coach. Morehead State finished the 2020-21 campaign 23-8, losing to West Virginia 84-67 in the first round. One of the Eagles’ eight losses was to Kentucky, 81-45, in Rupp Arena back on Nov. 25.
College Sportspittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Baseball to Open ACC Tournament Play on Tuesday vs. UNC

Matchups and game times for the pool-play round of the 2021 ACC Baseball Tournament were revealed on Sunday morning, adding the final piece to a postseason puzzle that had been mostly clarified with the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. 10th-seeded Pitt will open Pool C play on...
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

College Basketball Junior Evaluations: Part 4

Harper Jr. had a very solid junior season for Rutgers showing development in his offensive game. Now, he brings the physicality to get to the basket well and finishes strong. Furthermore, he is a solid catch and shoot player from three, shooting 31.0%. Continued, he rebounds effectively on both ends, taking off with the basketball in transition. Next, he could improve his ability to make more jumpers off the dribble and creating separation. Additionally, he does a solid job of using ball screens to attack downhill and utilizing his size around the rim. Also, he can be very good in transition as a trail position for three-point shooting opportunities and driving immediately from the slot areas. As for defensively, he brings the versatility to guard in the post and out on the perimeter. He brings good activity on the defensive end, however, he could improve his lateral movement on guards. Harper Jr. will have a very good senior season if he returns to Rutgers next season.