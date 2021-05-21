newsbreak-logo
Tennessee husband, wife of 65 years die minutes apart holding hands

By Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 65 years of marriage, a Joelton, Tennessee couple is now spending eternity together. Charley Ray and Martha Jean Harris both ended up in the hospital for different reasons and just minutes apart, they both peacefully passed away while holding hands. “I fully expected them to...

wreg.com
