New York City, NY

Inside Marc Jacobs’ $12m New York City apartment with $100,000 gold ceiling and bougie light switches

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj5bP_0a73g4kE00

On Thursday, the sprawling $12m New York City apartment recently owned by Marc Jacobs and his husband Charly Defrancesco was featured on an episode of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York .

Defrancesco—who married the designer in 2019— gave MDLNY real estate broker Ryan Serhand a tour of the lavish apartment in Manhattan ’s West Village.

The episode features a galley-style kitchen, Miele appliances and a mica stone fireplace - but what really made fans’ jaws drop was the living room ... which has a custom 18K gold ceiling that Defranseco says only two people in the world could create.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpidL_0a73g4kE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cKJ2_0a73g4kE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hVIP_0a73g4kE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpD2v_0a73g4kE00

Staying true to the all-things gold theme, the powder room also has $100,000 gold ceiling decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NE4c3_0a73g4kE00

Serhant also points out the “top-notch” custom Meljac light switches throughout the apartment, which retail for around $300 - each.

Defrancesco says that it was fashioned after Jacobs’ childhood home. “We don’t f**k around here,” he joked.

According to an article from the New York Post, the couple sold the multi-story home for $12 million, which was a reduced price. The apartment also graced the cover of Architectural Digest in 2017.

After selling the apartment with Donna Strugatz of Nest Seekers international and Serhant, the fashion-forward couple moved to a home in Westchester, New York.

The designs were fashioned after Frank Lloyd, who is known for designing the Guggenheim Museum.

The apartment is listed under SERHANT, the real estate company that Serhant started in 2020.

So, whoever gets their hands on the extravagant property will have the Bravo star himself as the landlord.

Serhant spoke to PEOPLE in April about his fondness for the apartments saying, “My wife and I gut renovated it to make it a perfect SoHo penthouse, and we’re going to miss waking up here every day.”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursdays at 9 pm EST on Bravo. Click here to watch the latest episode.

